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Why Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Goli, Kush Shah, is cooking for strangers in Mumbai
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Kush Shah has ventured into YouTube, where his latest vlog sees him approaching strangers in Mumbai and offering to cook for them.
Actor Kush Shah became a familiar face on television with his role as Goli in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but after leaving the long-running sitcom, he has discovered a new creative path. The actor has now become a YouTuber, combining his love for cooking with an unusual social experiment.
Sharing the happy news with his followers, the fan-favourite actor shared a clip on Instagram with the caption, “Apparently, making a YouTube video is easy. Press record. Edit. Upload. Except… somehow, it took me 5 years to get to that last button. I’ve thought about starting a YouTube channel for a very, very long time. Overthought it, planned it, doubted it, postponed it… and then planned it again. And today, I finally pressed Upload. So this isn’t really just my first YouTube video. It’s me finally getting out of my own way. Welcome to my YouTube channel.”
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In his latest vlog, Kush can be seen approaching strangers on the streets of Mumbai and asking them if he can visit their homes and cook a meal for them. While some people were initially surprised by his unusual request, others recognised him as the actor who played Goli and were happy to welcome him. Eventually, Kush got the opportunity to cook for a family, preparing and serving a meal for them himself.
Little kids can be heard cheering his onscreen name, ‘Goli ‘, in the clip too.
Watch the full video here:
Kush bid farewell to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2024 after playing Goli for several years. He subsequently moved abroad to pursue higher studies, with Dharmit Shah taking over the role on the show.
Speaking about his decision to leave the sitcom during an appearance on the Just Kidding with Sid podcast, Kush said that although he loved the show and its people, he felt it was time to explore something beyond the series. He also admitted that the sets had become like a second home to him, making the decision to leave an emotional one.
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