Why Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Goli, Kush Shah, is cooking for strangers in Mumbai

Kush Shah, best known for playing Goli in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has embarked on a new journey after quitting the popular sitcom in 2024.

Actor Kush Shah became a familiar face on television with his role as Goli in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but after leaving the long-running sitcom, he has discovered a new creative path. The actor has now become a YouTuber, combining his love for cooking with an unusual social experiment.

Sharing the happy news with his followers, the fan-favourite actor shared a clip on Instagram with the caption, “Apparently, making a YouTube video is easy. Press record. Edit. Upload. Except… somehow, it took me 5 years to get to that last button. I’ve thought about starting a YouTube channel for a very, very long time. Overthought it, planned it, doubted it, postponed it… and then planned it again. And today, I finally pressed Upload. So this isn’t really just my first YouTube video. It’s me finally getting out of my own way. Welcome to my YouTube channel.”