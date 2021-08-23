Why Shah Rukh Khan-hosted KBC 3 didn’t work? Creator Siddhartha Basu feels ‘comparisons with Amitabh Bachchan’ to blame

The D-day is finally here when Amitabh Bachchan will be back on television screens, playing the much-loved game of Kaun Banega Crorepati with a clutch of hopefuls from across India. With the theme of ‘Jawaab Aap Hi Ho’, KBC 13 will celebrate every Indian and their right to ‘gyaan, dhyaan and samman’.

In its 21-year run, Big B has been the de facto face of KBC. He was the flagbearer of filmstars taking the big jump to the small screen. While the show has seen successful in other languages, with different hosts, KBC continues to be synonymous with Bachchan senior.

If fans would remember, the third season of the show was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. In 2007, SRK stepped in when Bachchan faced a medical emergency. While the actor, in his inimitable style, charmed his way through people’s hearts, the show fell short when it came to TRPs.

In an earlier chat with indianexpress.com, the show’s creator Siddhartha Basu revealed the reason for the same. Associated with the show as a consultant now, Basu said that it’s difficult to match up to Big B, who is now considered the ABC of KBC.

“What didn’t work with SRK was the comparison with AB. I think Shah Rukh did KBC in his own way with charm and wit, and as far as I know, it garnered good ratings. We have done three shows with SRK, and I believe he is one of the most natural TV hosts who can think on his feet. But let’s face it, Amitabh will always be the ABC of KBC, and on this show, those are very big shoes to fill,” he shared.

The creative honcho also took time to open up on the criticism the show received in terms of selling sob stories. Siddharth Basu said, “KBC has never been just another quiz show. The human story has always mattered, and that’s what created the sensation of the first season in India, based on which Vikas wrote his book Q&A. It’s never been only sob stories though on KBC. If people get emotional, that’s not engineered. That’s natural on a life-changing show before a massive audience and a larger-than-life host. There is a huge range of people from across the length of India on KBC telling engaging and relatable stories about ordinary Indians. It’s a show that touches lives with the heart as well as the mind.”

Starting tonight, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will air Monday-Friday, 9 pm on Sony TV.