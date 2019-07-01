Why Sandra Oh starrer Killing Eve is the perfect assassin drama

BBC America show Killing Eve might not be the most popular series out there, but those who are interested in the new things television has to offer will have heard about the show. As the name suggests, Killing Eve is primarily an assassin drama with a well-written script that revolves around two women — Eve Polastri and Villanelle.

In any entertainment industry, how often do we hear of a thriller with two strong female leads? And the things that are made in the name of equality are more often than not mediocre material that seeks to placate the audience’s desire to see more women on screen. But Killing Eve is different. Created by Fleabag fame Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is currently in news as she has been hired to co-write the script of upcoming Bond 25 movie, Killing Eve is everything you could wish for in a good dramatic series.

Peppered generously with dark humour, intense moments and action — Killing Eve does it all, and does it with a grace that feels effortless.

The story is about an MI 5 officer Eve Polastri (the always brilliant Sandra Oh) who is bored with her desk job and is particularly fascinated by female assassins. In comes our ‘villian,’ the bad Russian assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and soon enough they get involved in a cat-and-mouse chase, both equally obsessed by the other. And yes, there is a shared attraction at play, possibly of the sexual, romantic kind. But everything is so deliciously done that you cannot help but ask for more.

The second season of the show came to an end a couple of months ago, and let’s just say that it was not disappointing. It has been renewed for a third season and there is a still lot of loose ends that needs to be tied.

As a viewer, I could not have been more happier for Sandra Oh, who has come a long way since her Grey’s Anatomy days. The talented actor is finally getting her due, and as far as Jodie Comer is concerned, as cliched as it sounds, she really is a revelation. Find me a funnier, grittier, and nuttier killer on television right now. I dare you.