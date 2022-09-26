Why Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2005 runner-up Vineet Singh is participating in Indian Idol 13: ‘Wanted to rise again’

As the auditions of Indian Idol 13 began, many in the audience were shocked to see Vineet Singh among the aspirants. The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa runner-up in 2005, he has since then lent his voice to songs like Hookah Bar, Jalte Diye, and Prem Leela among others. The judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani were also taken aback to see him in the audition room. Calling Vineet her senior, Neha had even refused to judge him. However, once he took over the stage, Vineet was welcomed with open arms. The singer is also one of the top 15 contestants chosen for the final competition, and he couldn’t be more elated.

“It’s the birth of Vineet 2.0,” he shared with a smile. “People have seen my journey, my rise, and fall. They have loved my music and now that I am here, I hope they’ll now remember how I made a comeback,” Vineet told indianexpress.com.

Opening up about his journey and what made him get back into the grind of competition, the singer shared, “I was thinking of making a comeback for a long time but did not understand how to go about it. When I would watch Indian Idol, I would think about how I could have used this platform to reach out to a bigger audience. Indian Idol is a show watched across the globe and sees the best of the talents coming in. I don’t think I could have gotten a better stage.”

While the judges were happy to see Vineet perform again, a section of the audience questioned his presence on the reality show. Given he’s already a success and has a dedicated fan following, many believe it’s unfair to other contestants. However, Vineet shared that he is cut off from the world and social media. He added that people will always have something to say but one doesn’t need to necessarily react.

When we further asked him if he has an undue advantage given he has survived a reality show, and knows how to handle the pressure, he replied in negative. “I think it’s the other way round. I am in a position where I have more pressure. I have worked in the industry and have a few Bollywood songs to my name. So there are people expecting a lot from me. Even if I score a 99%, people will question me, however, the other contestants would be lauded even on a 90. Also, times have changed, reality shows have changed and especially with Indian Idol, it’s the skim of talents on the show. I am feeling a lot of pressure, to be honest,” Vineet shared.

He also confessed that the artist’s pride made him rethink his decision of entering the competition again. He also shared that the period when he was contemplating coming to Indian Idol was the most difficult time in his life. “Khone ko bohot kuch tha (I have a lot to lose). Whatever I have worked for could have gone if I wasn’t good enough on the stage. Also, to put oneself in competition again was a big gamble. There were people who gave me the confidence to start all over again, however many warned me. This was starting from zero again, and it wasn’t an easy decision. It was just my inner calling that made me take the step to rise again in my life, and career.”

Talking about his journey after Sa Re Ga Ma Pa a ‘beautiful one’, Vineet Singh said he did make a few mistakes. Not wanting to get into details, the singer said, “I couldn’t handle the success and the fame that came with it. I know I was at fault but I also believe that whatever happens, it’s always for a reason. I am trying to look for positivity in this new journey. I think this was the way I was supposed to reconnect with my audience.”

He was part of Himesh Reshammiya’s group in the earlier reality show. However, Vineet revealed that the music composer has turned stricter with time. “Honestly, I thought he would be easy on me. But he is the toughest. He has told me that he doesn’t want to come across as biased and would thus push me harder. I actually wanted that to happen. Even when Neha said that she couldn’t judge me, I told her that she has built a career for herself to reach this place, and she deserves to judge me. I never wanted special treatment, and I am glad I am not getting any,” he shared.

Talking about his co-contestants, who may have looked up to Vineet, and are now put on the same stage as him, he said, “I was apprehensive if I would be comfortable, and vice versa. This could have been my odd place, and given there’s already pressure, it would have been tragic. However, as I met them, I really bonded with everyone and there was no weirdness at all. I think I am lucky among this set of contestants who are such beautiful souls.”