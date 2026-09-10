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‘Apna rockstar hai udhar’: Why Arijit Singh is watching Bigg Boss for the first time
Arijit Singh has given a special shout-out to Qazi Touqeer, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 20. The two singers have shared a friendship since their Fame Gurukul days in 2005.
Love him or hate him, you simply cannot ignore Qazi Touqeer on Bigg Boss 20! His stint on the reality show has drawn mixed reactions, with many fans going gaga over his entertaining personality and presence in the house. Adding to the buzz, Qazi’s close friend, singer Arijit Singh, recently gave him a special shout-out on social media.
Arijit took to X to cheer for Qazi and revealed that he would be watching the Salman Khan-hosted reality show for the first time because his “rockstar” friend is participating.
“I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar,” he wrote in a post from his personal account. The message quickly caught the attention of fans, who celebrated Arijit’s support for Qazi.
Arijit Singh and Qazi Touqeer have known each other since they participated in the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. While Qazi won the competition alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, Arijit finished sixth. Their friendship has continued over the years, with Qazi recently visiting Arijit’s hometown Jiaganj in West Bengal. He also shared glimpses of their reunion, recalling their journey from being teenagers on Fame Gurukul to meeting again in 2026.
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Qazi, who lent his voice to “Afghan Jalebi” in the 2015 film Phantom, has previously spoken warmly about Arijit, describing him as a passionate and genuine person.
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Qazi Touqeer first became a household name after his stint on Fame Gurukul in 2005, where he won the public vote and emerged as one of the show’s most popular contestants. His larger-than-life personality and energetic presence have remained a key part of his appeal, and he has now brought the same energy to the Bigg Boss house.
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During his interaction with Salman Khan on the premiere stage, Qazi’s personality and singing also caught the host’s attention. Salman praised his vocals, saying, “Fantastic voice yaar, I like his voice,” as he welcomed Qazi back into the mainstream reality-TV spotlight.
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