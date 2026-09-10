‘Apna rockstar hai udhar’: Why Arijit Singh is watching Bigg Boss for the first time

Arijit Singh has extended his support to his former Fame Gurukul co-contestant Qazi Touqeer, revealing that he plans to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because of his friend.

Love him or hate him, you simply cannot ignore Qazi Touqeer on Bigg Boss 20! His stint on the reality show has drawn mixed reactions, with many fans going gaga over his entertaining personality and presence in the house. Adding to the buzz, Qazi’s close friend, singer Arijit Singh, recently gave him a special shout-out on social media.

Arijit took to X to cheer for Qazi and revealed that he would be watching the Salman Khan-hosted reality show for the first time because his “rockstar” friend is participating.

“I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar,” he wrote in a post from his personal account. The message quickly caught the attention of fans, who celebrated Arijit’s support for Qazi.