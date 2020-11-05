Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are engaged. (Photo: Zaid Darbar/Instagram)

Actor-model Gauahar Khan announced her engagement with Zaid Darbar on Thursday. This comes after months of speculation about the couple taking the plunge soon. Now, fans cannot wait for their wedding, which will reportedly take place in December.

For those who are still wondering about Zaid Darbar, here’s everything to know about Gauahar Khan’s would-be-husband.

Who is Zaid Darbar?

Zaid Darbar is the son of Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar. Zaid’s father had told Times of India, “My son Zaid has told me that they are serious about each other. I have absolutely no objection. As a father, I did tell him once that she is 5 years older to him and make sure that this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony. My son seems sure. And from the time Gauahar spent with us, I can assure you that she takes immense care of him.”

Zaid Darbar’s profession

Zaid Darbar is an actor-dancer and a social media influencer.

How did Gauahar Khan meet Zaid Darbar?

Gauahar met Zaid while making a TikTok video. Ever since the two have been posting several dance videos on their social media handles.

Gauahar and Zaid’s love story

The two made headlines when Zaid celebrated Gauahar’s birthday this year. Sharing a photo of himself and Gauahar on Instagram, Zaid wrote, “So I guess it’s never too much blue with us! I wish I could type everything right here but I’d rather keep it small & express in front of you. You know what you mean to me G, happiest birthday Gau-ahar-jeous♥️.”

Soon after, the two began sharing adorable posts on Instagram. Zaid gifted Gauahar a ring at the end of their dance performance on “Nehu Da Viah”, a clip that went viral among fans.

Gauahar Khan also celebrated Zaid Darbar’s birthday after coming out of the Bigg Boss 14 house. She shared some clicks on Instagram and wrote, “From being the most Amazing (also HOT) human, to being the reason to me smiling from ear to ear, to moments of me wanting to strangle you (when u trouble me), being goofy comes easy when I’m with u, to ur caring side settling my hair b4 we click picks, it only n only makes you the Bestest! I pray for u from the bottom of my heart, Birthday Boy, Zaid! @zaid_darbar you are a blessing n may ur life be filled with all the happiness, health, wealth n success! Ameen ! 🦋♥️ have the most amazing year ahead Zeddy!”

The two took off to Goa for a vacation, after Gauahar’s stint inside the Bigg Boss 14 house got over.

When will Gauahar and Zaid get married?

The two will reportedly tie the knot in December. It’ll be a close-knit affair.

