Tara Prasad and Nisha Rasaily win High Fever

Tara Prasad and Nisha Rasaily took home the High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar trophy. Tara Prasad and Nisha Rasaily took home the High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar trophy.

The grand finale of &TV’s popular dance reality show High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar was aired on Sunday. Tara Prasad and Nisha Rasaily were announced as the winners. The duo took home a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. Love Me India judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Bhasin and Guru Randhawa also graced the finale.

‘Just friends’ Tara and Nisha were consistently the top performers of the show. Tara’s expertise in ballet and salsa combined with Nisha’s prowess in Indian classical and Bollywood dance played a part in bringing them closer to the coveted High Fever trophy.

Faizan Mallik and Likhit D Jain and Tejas Verma and Anshul Kumar were announced as the first and second runner-up, taking home Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively. The other finalist jodi, brothers Akash and Suraj More were also awarded with Rs 2 lakh for winning the maximum golden hammers in the show.

On winning the High Fever title, Tara Prasad said, “I have devoted majority of my life to dance and I am overwhelmed by the love that I have received after winning this trophy along with Nisha. High Fever is the biggest milestone of our career and I only hope that we go onward and upward from here on.”

Nisha echoed his thoughts and shared, “I have performed on innumerable stages, but the High Fever stage has given me so much more than the just a trophy. I am taking home a world of learning, new skills to enhance my dancing abilities, a treasure-trove of memories and friends for a lifetime. I am thankful to my family who cheered me on throughout my journey and the judges along with our choreographers who have supported us immensely. This is the happiest day of my life!”

High Fever judge and Bollywood actor Esha Gupta said in a statement, “I am extremely proud of the winners of High Fever. Tara and Nisha have been one of the strongest contenders on the show and their chemistry as dancers has been fabulous. The emotions in their performances has always left us mesmerized. Over a span of a few weeks, I have seen them grow considerably and their journey has truly been inspirational. I hope to see this amazing jodi on the big screen soon.”

Along with Esha, choreographers Ahmed Khan and Salman Yussuf Khan also judged the show. Hosted by Priyanshu Jora, High Fever presented a unique format of competition between pairs. The show aired on &TV.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd