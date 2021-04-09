Who is Rubina Dilaik’s lookalike, Hatty Jones?

Just when we thought fans can’t get enough of Bigg Boss 14 winner and Shakti actor Rubina Dilaik, we stumbled upon her doppelganger. Yes, the Indian television star has a lookalike, and she’s an actor too. Hatty Jones, who lives in London has reasons to be happy about her new found adulation in India, and credit goes to her striking resemblance with Rubina.

For those still wondering who Hatty Jones is, well she is best known for playing the title role as a child artiste in the 1998 film Madeline.

Check out some photos and videos of Hatty Jones:

Born in 1988, Hatty has also been part of comedy film Wannabes, apart from British TV shows Doctors and Holby City. She also starred in a 12-part web series titled Offstage.

Hatty has produced, directed and starred in short film The Silent Gangsters (2015) too, which won the award for Best Score in a Short at the Southampton International Film Festival. Hatty later co-founded the production company Heavy Wait, that encourages female-driven stories.

Interestingly, Hatty also auditioned for the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, which later went to Emma Watson.

Though Hatty couldn’t sustain the fame Madeline brought her later in her career, she once told Forbes that it was a deliberate decision to go back to her studies. “Despite loving the experience, at that age I wasn’t keen to continue working. I did go for some auditions, but never really wanted any of the jobs. I wanted to be in London to hang out with my friends. I remember a few times after Madeline that I missed out on birthday parties, or sleepovers in London because I was away or being interviewed. I also stopped enjoying auditions, they never seemed as fun as the Madeline auditions,” Hatty said in an interview dated 2018.

Hatty sprung into news when some fans pointed out at her resemblance with Rubina Dilaik. We are yet to know how she reacted to becoming an internet sensation in India, but Rubina’s fans surely aren’t complaining.