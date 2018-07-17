Who was Rita Bhaduri?

Rita Bhaduri was 62. Rita Bhaduri was 62.

From playing a loving mother in Kya Kehna to a cunning aunt in Beta, Rita Bhaduri has done it all. The veteran actor left for her heavenly abode on Tuesday morning after remaining hospitalised for past 10 days. Last seen as Imarti Devi in Star Bharat’s TV show Nimki Mukhiya, Bhaduri has left a mark on both small and big screen.

In a career spanning around five decades, Bhaduri has worked in Bollywood as well as regional films, while gaining prominence on television too. An FTII graduate, the actor had also become a force to reckon with in the Gujarati film industry.

Rita Bhaduri in a still from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Rita Bhaduri in a still from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

Bhaduri entered movies with Teri Talash Mein (1968). She became one of the leading supporting actors in the 1970s, and is fondly remembered as Julie’s best friend in the hit film Julie (1975). Infact, the popular song from the movie “Yeh Raatein Nayi Purani” was picturised on her.

Bhaduri’s remarkable films include Sawan Ko Aane Do, Raja, Hero No. 1, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Tamanna. She won a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for Raja.

Watch | Yeh Raatein Nayi Purani

By 1990s, Bhaduri switched to television. She played pivotal roles, mainly that of the grandmother or the matriarch of the family. Her popular TV shows are Bible Ki Kahaniya, Amanat, Hasratein, Kumkum, Choti Bahu, Choti Bahu, Thoda Hai Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Kaajjal and Nimki Mukhiya. She even did sitcoms like Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She worked in 70 films and around 30 TV shows.

Daughter of actor Chandrima Bhaduri, the actor was often mistaken as Jaya Bachchan’s sister, as the two share the same surname – Bhaduri.

