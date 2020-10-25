Who is Preetika Chauhan?

Preetika Chauhan has been part of mythological shows. (Photo: Priyanka Chauhan/Instagram)

TV actor Preetika Chauhan was on Sunday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. After interrogation and recording of confessions, Preetika (30) and drug supplier Faisal (20) were arrested and produced before the court.

An NCB official said, “The team succeeded in affecting a seizure of 99 grams of ganja from their possession.”

Preetika Chauhan belongs to Karsog, Himachal Pradesh. A B.Tech graduate, Preetika made her acting debut with the film Jhamela, which released in 2016. She went on to play goddess Shachi in Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @preetikachauhanofficial on Sep 13, 2020 at 2:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @preetikachauhanofficial on Feb 6, 2020 at 3:59am PST

Apart from Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Preetika Chauhan appeared in a few episodes of CID and Savdhaan India. She was also seen as Bhudevi in Star Bharat show Jag Janni Maa Vaishno Devi.

Preetika was last seen as Goddess Parvati in Santoshi Maa – Sunayein Vrat Kathayein.

