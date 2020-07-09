Who is Naya Rivera?

Naya Rivera gained fame after she appeared in the TV show Glee. (Photo: Naya Rivera/Instagram) Naya Rivera gained fame after she appeared in the TV show Glee. (Photo: Naya Rivera/Instagram)

Actor Naya Rivera has reportedly gone missing after a swimming accident in Lake Piru, California. Her four-year-old was found in the boat alone, and he told the authorities that he and his mother went swimming, but she never returned to the boat.

Naya Rivera gained popularity after she played the character of Santana Lopez in the musical TV show Glee. She played Santana throughout the show’s run, from 2009-2015.

Naya started her career as a child artiste and appeared in TV shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Family Matters among more in small roles. Later, she also appeared in a few episodes of 8 Simple Rules and CSI: Miami.

It was only after she appeared in Glee that her acting and singing talent came to the forefront. She also launched her music career soon after. Her debut single “Sorry”, featuring rapper Big Sean, was released in 2013. But the release of her album was halted due to unspecified reasons.

In 2015, Naya Rivera appeared in the third season of the TV show Devious Maids in a recurring role. In 2016, she released her memoir Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up.

Since 2018, she has been playing Collette Jones on the YouTube Red series Step Up: High Water.

In her personal life, Naya married actor Ryan Dorsey in 2014. Their son Josey Hollis was born in September 2015. The couple divorced in 2018.

