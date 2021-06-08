Actor Mohit Raina is grabbing headlines, but this time not for any TV show or film. The URI star is at the centre of a case which he has filed against actor Sara Sharma and some others in Mumbai.

Before his legal case gains steam, let’s take a look back at Mohit Raina’s life and career:

Who is Mohit Raina?

Mohit Raina is a 38-year-old actor whose work spans across television industry, Bollywood and the digital platform.

What is Mohit Raina’s background?

Mohit Raina hails from Jammu. An alumnus of University of Jammu, he shifted to Mumbai to pursue modelling. He went on to participate in the Grasim Mister India in 2005 and finished in the top five.

When did Mohit Raina start acting?

Mohit made his acting debut in a sci-fi series called Antariksh (2006). It was on the lines of a futuristic Ramayana, and the actor played the role of Lakshman.

Mohit Raina’s ticket to fame

Mohit Raina became a household name after he portrayed Lord Shiva in television’s hit mythological show Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev that ran for three years. Mohit donned over 30 different characters in the series.

What other TV shows has Mohit Raina been part of?

Mohit Raina appeared in Bhabhi, Chehra, Bandini and Ganga Kii Dheej. He was also part of other costume dramas like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat (ColorsTV) and 21 Sarfarosh – Saragarhi 1897 (Discovery Jeet).

When did Mohit Raina make his Bollywood debut?

Though Mohit Raina had a small part in 2008 film Don Muthu Swami, his full-fledged Bollywood debut happened in National Award-winning film URI: The Surgical Strike (2019). Mohit played Major Karan Kashyap, a Para SF sniper whose death in the Uri attack pushes his onscreen brother-in-law Major Vihaan Singh Shergill (Vicky Kaushal) to plan the strike. The film also starred Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Paresh Rawal, Swaroop Sampat and Manasi Parekh.

What are Mohit Raina’s popular web shows?

Mohit Raina made his digital debut with 2019 web show Kaafir opposite Dia Mirza. The ZEE5 series had Mohit playing a journalist who wants to prove the innocence of Kainaaz Akhtar who mistakenly crossed the Line of Control and spent seven years in jail.

Mohit Raina’s other digital projects include crime series Bhaukaal on MX Player, A Viral Wedding on Eros Now and Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer.

What did Mohit Raina share about testing positive for Covid-19?

Mohit Raina had in April 2021 shared that he had contracted coronavirus and was hospitalised. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he encouraged his fans not to lose hope in these tough times. An excerpt of his note read, “Having personally witnessed a Genocide , Bhuj earthquake 2001 , few natural disasters , 26/11 and Now COVID…. I have come to a realisation which I want to share with all those people who are looking at the roof or window of their room and wondering why us ? In order to rise from its own ashes, a Phoenix first must burn.”

What are Mohit Raina’s upcoming projects?

Mohit Raina is currently working on Shiddat with Diana Penty. He will also be seen in Nikkhil Advani’s Mumbai Diaries 26/11 alongside Konkona Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Tina Desai. Mohit was shooting for Bhaukaal 2 when he tested positive for coronavirus.

Why did Mohit Raina file a complaint against Sara Sharma?

Actor Sara Sharma, who is mainly seen in Telugu films, had recently claimed that Mohit Raina’s life was in danger. She took to social media to begin a ‘Mohit Bachao’ campaign too. Mohit lodged a complaint against Sara and her three associates for ‘criminal conspiracy, giving false information to the police, threatening and demanding ransom.’