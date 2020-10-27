Who is Malvi Malhotra?

Apart from TV shows, Malvi Malhotra has also done two Tamil films. (Photo: Malvi Malhotra/Instagram)

Actor Malvi Malhotra has been hospitalised after she was allegedly stabbed with a knife multiple times by Yogesh Mahipal Singh on Monday night. She is presently in a stable condition at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Versova police station’s senior inspector Raghvendra Thakur told PTI, “We have registered an FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), and are conducting an investigation into the case.”

Malvi Malhotra is from Himachal Pradesh. She started her career as a model, featuring in ads for clothing and beauty brands. The actor worked in theatre for three years before making her small screen debut with Udaan in 2017. Apart from Bollywood film Hotel Milan, Malvi also has Tamil movies Ondikku Ondi and Unadhan.

The young Punjabi girl launched her Youtube channel Shabnam Ki Shayari last year. She has posted a few videos of herself reciting poems.

