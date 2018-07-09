Who was Kavi Kumar Azad?

Kavi Kumar Azad is best remembered for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Kavi Kumar Azad is best remembered for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ootlah Chashmah actor Kavi Kumar Azad passed away on Monday after suffering a heart attack. The actor, best known for his portrayal of Dr Hathi in the SAB TV show, breathed his last at Mumbai’s Wockhardt Hospital.

The actor originally hailed from Bihar and had moved to the city of dreams to try his hand at acting. After starring in a couple of forgettable movies like Mela and Fun2shh, Kavi found his big break in the now popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Apart from acting, the actor also owned an eating joint called Kusum Rolls.

Actor Samay Shah, who plays the role of Gogi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, today revealed that Kavi would often feel unwell on the sets of the show, but he had never let anything disturb his work.

Actor Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal, said that he was in London when he received the news.

“I am in London, I have no idea about this sad news. Even I am getting calls from everywhere and it is very shocking. I need to find out what happened,” Hindustan Times quoted the actor as saying.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ootlah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi also expressed his shock at receiving the news of Kavi’s death and said, “Kavi Kumar Azad was an amazing actor and a very positive person. He truly loved the show and always came for the shoot even if he was not feeling well. He called today morning that he is not well and will not be able to come for the shoot. And later we got the news that he passed away. We are all too numb to say anything.”

