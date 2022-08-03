scorecardresearch
Farmani Naaz, facing the wrath of Muslim clerics for singing bhajans, once sang with Kumar Sanu. Here’s everything to know about her

Farmani Naaz has 3.92 million followers on her YouTube channel Farmani Naaz Singer. Her video of singing a bhajan "Har Har Shambhu" has landed her in trouble.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 3:26:04 pm
farmani naazFarmani Naaz auditioned for Indian Idol 12. (Photo: Farmani Naaz/Instagram)

YouTuber Farmani Naaz, who became popular after appearing on the singing reality show Indian Idol in its twelfth season, has faced the ire of a Muslim cleric for singing a bhajan and sharing it on YouTube. The cleric from Deoband has said that singing and dancing are not allowed under Islam.

Farmani has been making videos of her singing even before participating in Indian Idol 12. She told judge and music composer Vishal Dadlani during her audition for the show that she decided to participate in the show because despite being viral, she is not able to make money. She explained she needs money for her baby son who has had a throat problem since birth.

On the show, Farmani also revealed that her husband left her after their son was born with a throat problem in 2019. Since then she has been singing, and her brother Farman works as a labourer to earn a livelihood. She then said, “We are coming on Indian Idol so that we can collect funds for my son’s operation.”

Farmani Naaz has 3.92 million followers on her YouTube channel Farmani Naaz Singer. Her video of singing “Har Har Shambhu”, a bhajan dedicated to Lord Shiva has landed her in trouble. It garnered 3.5 million views within 10 days of its release. The first video that made her popular on the social media circuit had her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song “Milo Na tum Toh Hum Ghabraayein” while she painted her house. The video recorded over 9.4 million views.

Farmani also got a chance to record a song with singer Kumar Sanu. For the recording, she was paid Rs 45k, as per an Aaj Tak report.

Though Farmani has been facing the wrath of a cleric for singing a bhajan, she has said that she doesn’t associate with faith when it comes to singing as it is a source of income for her. Farmani believes artistes do not have a religion.

