Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have known each other for more than two years. (Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram)

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 has left Rahul Vaidya’s fans excited. The singer, in a surprising move, will be seen proposing to actor Disha Parmar on national television. Rahul and Disha have been besties for more than two years now, and on her birthday, he wanted to surprise her.

In complete Bollywood style, the Indian Idol finalist will be seen sharing his heartfelt message before going down on his knees. Rahul will also be seen sporting a t-shirt with “Marry Me?” printed on it. The singer will add that he doesn’t know what took him so long to ask, but now that he has confessed his love, he will be waiting for her answer. The housemates will also join in this romantic party, to celebrate this new love.

Before you watch the episode tonight and celebrate Rahul Vaidya’s proposal, here’s all that you need to know about his ladylove.

Who is Disha Parmar?

26-year-old actor Disha Parmar is from Delhi. Disha started her career as a model. She bagged her first big project Pyaar ka Dard Hai at the age of 17.

What shows have Disha Parmar done?

The actor starred opposite Nakuul Mehta in Pyaar Ka Dard hai Meetha Meetha Pyaar. The two became overnight sensations with the show. Once the show got over, Disha took a break of three years, and made a comeback with Woh Apna Sa in 2017. Apart from acting, she is also a very popular face in TVCs. The actor has interestingly been a guest in Bigg Boss 9.

When and how did Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar meet?

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have known each other for more than two years now. They met through common friends, and soon struck a close bond.

Have Rahul and Disha worked together?

Disha Parmar starred in the music video of Rahul Vaidya’s single “Yaad Teri” in 2019. The music video, featuring Rahul as a heartbroken lover, was well received by fans.

Check out Disha and Rahul’s music video:

What led to rumours of them dating?

Their constant appearances together and social media posts led to the initial buzz. However, when the two flew off to Pune for a music concert in a chopper in 2019, did fans realise they were more than friends.

What did Rahul say about Disha before entering Bigg Boss 14?

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, before stepping in the house, Rahul Vaidya maintained that Disha Parmar is only his best friend. The singer had even shared that he would be open to love, if he finds a suitable person in the show. Calling his affair just a rumour, the singer said, “Disha is a very dear and close friend like many others. I have so many other female friends. It’s just that when you are seen with a popular face, people automatically start talking. I never bothered to give clarity about it. Honestly, I would be the first one to announce if I ever fall in love. In the Bigg Boss house, well, dil ke taar joodne chaiye. If that happens, I am all game for it. But I will never fake a romance just for the sake of it.”

Disha Parmar, on her part, has not spoken about their relationship. She, however, continues to support Rahul Vaidya in the game, and keeps tweeting about his performance in the reality show.

How and when did Rahul plan the proposal?

A couple of days back, while speaking to housemates Jasmin Bhasin and Kavita Kaushik, Rahul Vaidya discussed his feelings for Disha Parmar. As seen in the live feed, Rahul shared that once he was in the house, he realised the intensity of his emotions for Disha. He planned to drop the proposal on Disha’s birthday (November 11). The Indian Idol finalist said he’d wear a red shirt with Disha’s initials, and also write a beautiful message for her. Jasmin also suggested that he should sing a song for her while confessing his love.

How did the proposal go?

From what we can see in the promo, Rahul Vaidya stuck to his plans. He wore a white t-shirt which had “HBD Disha” written on it. He also had the words “Marry Me” written on the back of the t-shirt. Talking straight to the camera, he opened up about the importance of Disha in his life. Calling her the “most beautiful girl” he has ever met, he proposed to her. The housemates also joined in to dance and celebrate the big moment.

What’s next?

Disha Parmar, who is celebrating her birthday today, is yet to respond to Rahul Vaidya’s proposal. Sources suggest that the makers are keen to invite her on the show.

Check out some of Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s photos:

