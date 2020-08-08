Who is Dhanashree Verma?

Dhanashree Verma is a YouTuber and dancer by profession. (Photo: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram) Dhanashree Verma is a YouTuber and dancer by profession. (Photo: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram)

The roka ceremony of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma was held on Saturday. The cricketer took to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony. He captioned the photos, “We said ‘Yes’ along with our families.”

Dhanashree is a dancer and choreographer. She owns the dance company – Dhanashree Verma Company.

Dhanashree Verma dances on Bollywood tracks and is trained in Hip Hop. She has over 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Two weeks ago, Dhanashree Verma posted a video of Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram, wishing him on his birthday. In the video, Chahal can be seen dancing to the tunes of “Slow Motion” from Bharat. “I have to say that this dance teacher of yours did take your wicket @yuzi_chahal23 You’re someone who is by far the most entertaining student & also an amazing person. Slow motion feels with our right arm leg spinner,” she wrote as the caption, to which Chahal replied, “Thank you for everything,” with a heart emoticon.

Apart from being a dancer, Dhanashree is a dog lover and travel enthusiast.

She is a total mumma’s girl and these videos are proof:

Here’s congratulating Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma.

