Who is Dhanashree Verma?

The roka ceremony of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma was held on Saturday. The cricketer took to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony. He captioned the photos, “We said ‘Yes’ along with our families.”
Dhanashree is a dancer and choreographer. She owns the dance company – Dhanashree Verma Company.
Dhanashree Verma dances on Bollywood tracks and is trained in Hip Hop. She has over 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.
Two weeks ago, Dhanashree Verma posted a video of Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram, wishing him on his birthday. In the video, Chahal can be seen dancing to the tunes of “Slow Motion” from Bharat. “I have to say that this dance teacher of yours did take your wicket @yuzi_chahal23 You’re someone who is by far the most entertaining student & also an amazing person. Slow motion feels with our right arm leg spinner,” she wrote as the caption, to which Chahal replied, “Thank you for everything,” with a heart emoticon.
Apart from being a dancer, Dhanashree is a dog lover and travel enthusiast.
She is a total mumma’s girl and these videos are proof:
View this post on Instagram
Fun activity with my mother India on Mother’s Day 😘 Great initiative by @socialnationnow So here’s a thing, our mothers know everything about us but the great question here is that do we know them well? Go ahead and try out this fun activity with your parents and celebrate everyday to make them feel alive & energetic ❤️ . . . . . . . #dhanashreeverma #mothersday #choreographer #youtuber #dancer #doctor #stayhome #staypositive #motherdaughter
View this post on Instagram
When I get to collaborate with my favourite artist: Mother ❤️ Here’a a shoutout to all the mothers out there really working hard & taking care of everyone during this lockdown💯🙏🏻 Requesting everyone to lift up their mothers passion and to support them in every possible way. Happy Mother’s Day ❤️🙏🏻 Music: Badi mushkil, Lajja @madhuridixitnene @m_koirala @anilskapoor @therealalkayagnik . . . . . . . #dhanashreeverma #motherdaughter #dance #bollywood #badimushkil #choreographer #youtuber #dancer #doctor #happymothersday #mothersday
View this post on Instagram
Aao taal se taal milate hai 💛 It’s extremely important to spend time with your parents and to keep them involved in your activities so that they get the positivity & your daily dose of vitamin 😋 Eid Mubarak ⭐️ . Song: taal se taal (western remix) Choreography: @dhanashreevermacompany @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @therealalkayagnik @anilskapoor . #dhanashreeverma #taalsetaal #bollywooddance #dance #choreographer #eidmubarak #weekendvibes #taalsetaalmila #taal #bollywood
PHOTOS: Inside YouTuber Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s roka ceremony
Here’s congratulating Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.