Bharti Singh is currently seen as the host of Sony TV's popular dance reality show India's Best Dancer. (Photo: Bharti Singh/Instagram)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday searched the residence of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and recovered a small quantity of cannabis. The couple were later seen entering NCB’s office in Mumbai.

But who is Bharti Singh?

Bharti Singh is a comedian and TV host who entered the entertainment industry after participating in the fourth season of stand-up comedy show Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Bharti ended up as the second runner up of the reality show.

Her child character Lalli became so popular that she is still recognised by it. Bharti became a household name after her appearance in many seasons of Sony Entertainment’s hit show Comedy Circus. The actor made a place in the heart of her audience with her child-like innocence and impeccable comic timing.

The fans of the comedian got to witness a different side of her when she participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 (2012). Apart from her dance, she got attention as she flirted with judge Remo D’Souza on the show. Though Bharti could not win the show, she became a regular on several TV reality shows including India’s Got Talent.

In 2017, Bharti Singh announced her wedding with the writer of her comedy shows, Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple tied the knot on December 3, 2017 in Goa. Post the wedding, they participated in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. Soon after the show, Haarsh and Bharti created, produced and hosted two shows, Khatra Khatra Khatra and Hum Tum Aur Quarantine.

Currently, the couple is seen as the host of Sony TV’s popular dance reality show India’s Best Dancer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd