Actor Ajaz Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday after eight hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case. He was detained at the Mumbai airport last evening.

News agency ANI tweeted about the development today morning, “NCB has arrested Actor Ajaz Khan, after 8 hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case: Narcotics Control Bureau,” ANI tweeted.

An official told Indian Express that Khan’s name cropped up while questioning one Shadab Batata, an alleged peddler arrested by the NCB earlier. The narcotics team had recovered MDMA worth Rs 2 crore after arresting Batata last week. As part of the operation, raids were carried out in Lokhandwala, Versova and Mira Road.

Who is Ajaz Khan?

Born in Ahmedabad, Ajaz Khan is a television and film actor. Apart from Bollywood he has also worked in Telugu films.

Ajaz Khan’s personal details

The 39-year-old is married to Aisha and has a son Adnan Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajaz Khan (@imajazkhan)

Also Read | Actor Ajaz Khan arrested in drug case

Ajaz Khan’s claim to fame

The actor rose to fame with his participation in Bigg Boss 7. While he entered as a wild card, his witty personality and smart strategies helped him emerge as a finalist. Ajaz’s trademark dialogue ‘ek number’ also became quite popular during Bigg Boss 7. The actor got a chance to be back on the show next season as a challenger. However, this time his journey was cut short as he soon got evicted after indulging in a fight with Ali Quli Mirza.

Ajaz Khan’s other TV shows

Ajaz has had a long journey on television after he debuted with Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka in 2007. He then participated in reality show Bollywood Club, where he emerged as a winner. The next year he played Dushashan in Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. Over the years he has also been part of shows like Matti Ki Banno, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, and Savdhaan India. In the non fiction space, he has participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Comedy Nights Bachao, Box Cricket League, and Farah Ki Dawat, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajaz Khan (@imajazkhan)

Ajaz Khan’s stint in Bollywood

Ajaz Khan made his acting debut in 2003 with Patth, post which he has been part of films like Ek… The Power of One, Allah Ke Banday Rakta Charitra II, Lakeer ka Fakeer, Ya Rab, Love Day – Pyaar Ka Din and Telugu films like Temper, Rogue, Veta and Heart. He was last seen in the 2020 film Gul Makai.

Ajaz Khan’s other works

In 2015, Ajaz Khan debuted as a RJ with Fever 104 FM. The actor hosted a morning radio show ‘Bhai Ne Bola Toh Bol Diya’. The actor was also part of MX Player’s Contract Killer and will soon be seen in web series Police.

Ajaz Khan’s controversial life

In 2016, Ajaz Khan was arrested for sending obscene footage and lewd messages to a beautician. He was later released on bail. In 2018, the actor was taken in custody by the Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police in a drug case. And then in July 2019, he was arrested after a FIR was registered against him for creating and uploading videos promoting hatred among public on grounds of religion. Last year he was detained again for an objectionable social media post.