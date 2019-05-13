Whiskey Cavalier cancelled by ABC

Toggle Menu
Whiskey Cavalier follows an FBI agent, Will Chase and a CIA operative Francesca Towbridge, who are assigned to work together along with a flawed and funny bunch of other sidekicks that make up for the team of an interagency.

Whiskey Cavalier features Scott Foley and Lauran Cohen as the main leads.

Spy drama series Whiskey Cavalier will not be renewed for a second season by ABC network.

The series will be shopped to other platforms by the Warner Bros Television.

It followed an FBI agent, Will Chase (Foley) and a CIA operative Francesca Towbridge (Cohen), who are assigned to work together along with a flawed and funny bunch of other sidekicks that make up for the team of an interagency.

The show also starred Indian actor Vir Das, Ana Ortiz and Tyler James Williams.

The network took the decision to drop the show as it was witnessing a decline in ratings as reported by the Deadline.

Whiskey Cavalier has been created and written by David Hemingson. He also serves as executive producer alongside Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold and pilot director Peter Atencio.

