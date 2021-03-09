‘When test came positive, there was pindrop silence’: Kishwer Merchantt, Suyyash Rai share pregnancy journey

Popular television actor Kishwer Merchantt, who announced her pregnancy last week, has decided to chronicle her journey towards motherhood on her YouTube channel. The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor is married to Suyyash Rai, and the couple featured together on the first video that Merchantt uploaded on Tuesday.

Titled ‘We are Pregnant’, the 15-minute video has the couple talking about the time they found out about the pregnancy. They also spoke about the changes they have noticed in each other ever since the good news came along. Kishwer shared that the news was a shocking surprise for them as they were not planning for it.

“Never say never — it was so right in our case. When we had the test come positive, for a few minutes, there was pin drop silence between us. We just didn’t know how to react,” shared Kishwer.

The actors added that throughout the lockdown, they would often joke about the fact that so many other couples were announcing their pregnancy, not knowing that fate had similar plans for them.

“People around us have been freezing their eggs, or opting for IVF. She conceiving naturally at 40 was a miracle. And if we have been presented with such a precious gift, there was no way we could deny it,” Suyyash added.

The couple concluded by saying how the pregnancy has made them stronger together and brought them closer to each other. They also shared that while they have already decided on the name (Suyyash has picked a boy’s name, while Kishwer a girl’s), they will reveal it only when the baby comes into the world in August.

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. After a brief friendship, the two started dating each other and tied the knot in a big fat Punjabi wedding in December 2016. They also participated in Bigg Boss 9 together and had quite a successful stint in the reality show.