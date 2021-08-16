When Steve Carell stole Ricky Gervais’ Emmy, British actor had to wrench away trophy

Steve Carell turns 59 today. The actor is best known for his portrayal of Michael Scott in NBC’s landmark mockumentary series The Office. The series, created by Greg Daniels, was based on the original UK series of the same name, created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

Ricky, a comedian, writer, director and actor, never fails to remind Steve Carell, jokingly of course, that he owes his success and even career to him. On public occasions, the two have acted as having differences, but during interviews, it is obvious that they have a deep respect for each other.

Best episodes of The Office | The Office: Top 10 episodes of the hit sitcom

During the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards held in 2007, Gervais was awarded an Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category for his performance in BBC-HBO sitcom Extras.

But as presenters Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert announced the award, it was found that Ricky was not present. Thus, Jon and Stephen instead gave it to Carell, who eagerly sprinted to the stage and accepted the trophy.

More about The Office | 10 things about The Office we bet you didn’t know

The three hugged and shouted with joy, presumably to rub it in Ricky’s face.

During the next year’s Emmys, Ricky was a presenter and showed the clip of Steve, Jon, and Stephen celebrating. Then he said, “Look at his stupid face. He couldn’t actually win one of his own so he stole someone else’s. I don’t think that is the original Emmy, I think that’s a shoddy remake,” he made a joke that clearly went over the head of most people in the audiences.

He then found Carell in the audience. “I made you what you are and I get nothing back. Have you even been to see Ghost Town yet? I sat through Evan Almighty, give me my Emmy,” he said as Carell looked daggers at him.

Ricky then threatened to tickle Steve, and did exactly that. Eventually, he wrenched back his trophy. This exchange alone was better than what most sitcoms can manage.

While all this was clearly a joke, it is a travesty that Carell did not win a single Emmy for what is undoubtedly one of the best comedic performances in television ever: Michael Scott.