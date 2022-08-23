When Sonali Phogat called Rubina Dilaik fake, confessed that she had a crush on Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat died on Monday night after suffering a heart attack in Goa. The BJP leader and actor is survived by her daughter. Audiences would remember Sonali as a soft-spoken person on the reality show who kept a low profile. However, it was the open declaration of her affection towards Aly Goni that brought her to the center of attention. She had even complained to host Salman Khan for not addressing her much. He calmed her saying she’s playing a good game, and he doesn’t have any feedback for her.

Given Sonali Phogat had entered the show as a wild card, she failed to connect with co-contestants and even the audience. Just a few days before her elimination, once the TikTok star found herself nominated, she did indulge in a number of fights. Her actions were deemed to be fake by co-inmates and audiences bought the argument and voted her out. Once evicted, Sonali, in a chat with indianexpress.com had spoken how most people in the house are just acting for the camera. She also had her share of complaints for Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.

“I think Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik are being fake. Rubina keeps saying that she is very moralistic but when it comes to the game, she can even play dirty. I think we all assumed she would be something like her on-screen avatar but she is not,” she shared.

Talking about her attraction toward Aly Goni, Sonali Phogat shared, “Honestly, it has been given a very different shade by people. When you stay in a house with multiple people, you tend to bond with a selected few and want to spend more time with them. Similarly, I just wanted to let him know that I like him. There was no wrong intention. It’s not that I will go crazy over wanting to spend time with him once the show ends. It was more about our connection in the house.”

An avid dancer, Sonali Phogat was quite active on social media, and often posted her dance videos. Her last update, posted last night, has her wearing a pink turban as she grooves on a classic Bollywood song.