When Sidharth Shukla wrote ‘life’s too short’, advised fans to ‘live like a lion, and not sheep’

Television actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday at the age of 40. The untimely demise of the much-loved actor has left his fans and colleagues in shock as Shukla appeared to be in good health and was frequently seen as a guest in other reality shows and music videos.

Shukla was never hugely into social media but after participating in Bigg Boss 13 and winning the season, he started frequenting the social media sites more as a way of staying connected to his fans. Looking back at some of his old tweets, one can say that Sidharth was quite philosophical when it came to accepting the unpredictability of life and was even a big believer of ‘You only live once’.

In this tweet from February, Sidharth wrote about making the most out of one’s life as it is “too short.” On a day like today, when his fans are mourning his demise, his words feel poignant. He had tweeted, “Life’s too short to worry about what others say or think about you… just enjoy life… have fun… and give them something to talk about.”

In another tweet from September 2020, Sidharth wrote about making life count. “What you do today decides your future… You only live once make it count… Live like a Lion even if that is for a day rather than living the rest of your life like a sheep,” he had shared.

Another old tweet by the Balika Vadhu actor from June 2020 might evoke a sense of sadness amongst his fans. Sidharth shared how one should give it all as they never know if “there’s going to be a next time.” He shared, “Give it all you’ve got because you never know if there’s going to be a next time… Try and fail but don’t fail to try… So howz the Josh Guys !”

A photo shared by the actor in March 2020 might be one in million photos that are available of him online but it is the caption of this photo that makes it extremely special. Sidharth shared it with the caption, “Capture the moment, it lives forever!! #randomclick.” After his passing, it is these moments that will live forever with his fans.

Sidharth was last seen as a special guest on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.