When Sidharth Shukla said his life changed after Bigg Boss 13: ‘People loved me for the real Sidharth’

Popular actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday at the age of 40. His untimely demise has come as a shock to his many fans and followers across the country. Sidharth came to the limelight after he appeared in the Colors TV show Balika Vadhu but he became a household name after he participated in the reality TV show Bigg Boss.

Sidharth won Bigg Boss 13 and apart from winning the title, he also won the hearts of millions of viewers. In an earlier chat with indianexpress.com, Sidharth had expressed that life, as he knew it, changed after Bigg Boss as people loved him for who he was, and not the character he played on screen.

“Bigg Boss definitely changed things because people no longer loved me for a character I played but rather for the real Sidharth. I feel blessed today to have the love of so many who are now in some way or the other attached to me, my work and all that I do,” he had shared.

After winning the title in the reality show, Sidharth was very humble about the fan support he got from his audience. This led to him interacting with his fans even more on social media. “I am grateful to them for all they have done for me and in my own capacity I try to stay in touch as much as possible,” he had then shared.

Apart from Bigg Boss, Sidharth was also seen in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6, India’s Got Talent, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.