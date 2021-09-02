When Sidharth Shukla said his Bigg Boss journey wouldn’t have been same without Shehnaaz Gill

TV personality and actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 on Thursday, leaving his legions of fans shocked. Shukla, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 13, was brought dead to the hospital as per Dr Sukhdeve of Cooper Hospital.

Shukla, who also starred in popular TV shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, was regularly ‘shipped’ with actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill. Gill, too, had been a part of Bigg Boss 13 and had finished third.

Their chemistry, friendship and cute moments made millions fall in love with them, and they were even christened Sidnaaz. Every single collaboration between them was met with adoration and expectation that they would go official with their relationship.

Last year, around the release of their song “Shona Shona”, Sidharth Shukla told Indianexpress.com, “I think it’s the fans’ love that keeps bringing us to work together.” They had earlier collaborated on Darshan Raval’s “Bhula Dunga”.

Shehnaaz Gill told ETimes earlier this year, “I keep on praying for Sidharth Shukla and me. You never know we might end up working together. We have taught each other a lot, stayed together for so long, people loved our chemistry as well. The chemistry people loved between Sidharth and me was our reality. It was a pure relationship between us two and it will always stay like this”.

SidNaaz appeared together in Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘Seniors’ as well as guests on Bigg Boss OTT.

About his appearance on Bigg Boss OTT, Sidharth said, “My Bigg Boss journey wouldn’t have been the way it was without Shehnaaz and everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly.”