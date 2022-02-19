When Shehnaaz Gill turned director for Yashraj Mukhate: ‘She directed me properly’

When YouTube sensation Yashraj Mukhate collaborated with ex-Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill, it was a combination that had ‘viral’ written all over it. The duo came together for Yashraj’s music video Boring Day and in a recent chat, Yashraj said that he was surprised that despite so much success, Shehnaaz was a down-to-earth woman.

When asked by Bollywood Hungama about a quality that he admires in Shehnaaz, Yashraj said that it was her “genuineness and honesty.” In fact, he even recalled an incident from the shoot of Boring Day when Shenaaz turned director to help Yashraj.

“I am such a bad actor. Even in this dance video, Shehnaaz was directing me. She said ‘Aap sahi nahi kar rahe ho (You are not doing it correctly)’. There was a very small part in the video where I go and tap her and tell her ki ‘Main hoon na, don’t worry.’ We did some 8-10 takes of that because she wasn’t happy. She said ‘aap sahi nahi kar rahe ho (You are not doing it correctly)’. I told her ‘I am not an actor. Let’s wind it up quickly,'” he said.

Yashraj recalled another incident where he was hesitant about hitting Shehnaaz during a pillow fight because he was scared of injuring her, but Shehnaaz encouraged him to not hold back. He shared that they eventually cut this scene from the final video.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tie the knot. See first photos of newlyweds

“She directed me properly. There was another scene that we didn’t take in the final video which had us doing a small pillow fight. I was very hesitant in hitting her, even though it was fake so I was hitting her very softly. She told me ‘Aap sach mein maariye mujhe. Yeh kya hai? Fir logo ko toh samajh jayegaki hum aise hi kar rahe hain toh aap theek se maariye. (You can hit me for real. What is this? People will know we are playacting so you should hit me properly)’. She made me do it 2-3 times. Very sweet, what a lovely lady,” he said.