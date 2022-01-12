When ‘Parvati’ Sakshi Tanwar reacted to Smriti Irani getting more attention as Tulsi: ‘I’m used to it’

Before Sakshi Tanwar immortalised her character Priya from Bade Acche Lagte Hain, she was Parvati from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki for those who studiously watched the show that ran for over seven years. Paravati from KGGK and Tulsi from Kyuni Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi were the primetime bahus who governed our television and crafted the new image of the ‘Hindi serial’ bahu. Sakshi was not keen on taking up the role of Parvati as she once revealed on Koffee With Karan, she felt that the character was too good to be true. She refused Ekta thrice, but the producer-filmmaker was insistent on casting Sakshi Tanwar as Parvati. Sakshi finally was impressed with Ekta’s conviction, and took up the role.

Often, the serials were neck-to-neck in TRPs, though Smriti Irani’s Tulsi often got more of the limelight than Sakshi did.

In 2005, when Sakshi Tanwar appeared on Koffee with Karan, alongside Smriti Irani, she was asked about the constant competition with KSBKBT, and how Smriti gets a ‘huge chunk of the glory’. Sakshi answered, “You’re seeing it from the top, but I’m seeing it from the bottom. I still feel that I am much better off than many actors who want to be in my shoes by now. That’s okay, I’m quite used to it, by now.”

During the rapid fire round of the show, asked which of the two shows was better, Sakshi defended her show and said that the characters in KGGK were far more ‘human’.

KGGK ended in 2008 on a high, and Sakshi Tanwar was later seen as Priya in the show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, with Ram Kapoor. Far from the saas-bahu saga of KGGK, the story revolved around two people falling in love in their late thirties. The show was a success, and spawned a second season, but with new leads. Sakshi also played the role of Aamir Khan’s wife in Dangal .