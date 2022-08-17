When Sachin Pilgaonkar fell in love with Supriya despite their 10-year age gap, she thought he was married

When Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar appeared on the first season of Nach Baliye, they instantly became crowd favourites. This was the era before social media had invaded our lives so the only way that the audience could express their love was by voting for them on the show, and so they did. The veterans won the show, and many years later, they are still adored by their fans.

Sachin, who started his career as a child artiste and eventually became a leading man, was seen in popular films like Sholay, Balika Badhu and Piya Ka Ghar. As a four-year-old, he had won a National Film Award and continued to receive praise for his performances as an adult in films like Avatar, Satte Pe Satta, Geet Gaata Chal among others. Sachin moved on to become a director a few years later and it was on the set of his second directorial, Marathi film Navri Mile Navryala, that he met his to-be wife Supriya. In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, Sachin recalled the first time he saw Supriya, “She was performing on stage and I found her cute.”

They worked together on the film but he could never gather the courage to confess his feelings for her. When he eventually did share with her how he felt, Supriya was shocked. She thought he was already married but that wasn’t the case. She was 17 and he was 27, but their love for each other was ageless. The couple tied the knot in 1985.

Navri Mile Navryala was Supriya’s first film as an actor so in many ways it was Sachin’s direction that pushed her to embrace her passion, and she credits him for the same. “He brought me into acting. If it hadn’t been for him, I wouldn’t be acting. I am totally a director’s actor. He gave me a lot of confidence and guidance. A true director always brings out the best in an actor. I will always be grateful to him for that,” she told Hindustan Times in a 2016 interview.

The couple later collaborated on the hit 90s sitcom Tu Tu Main Main. Here again, Sachin was directing the show that starred Supriya and Reema Lagoo in lead roles. The playful comedy was a runaway hit. Before appearing on the comedy show, Supriya had largely worked only in Marathi films so it was this show that introduced her to a larger audience.

In a 2019 interview with HT, Sachin spoke candidly about what makes them a ‘power couple’. He shared, “The fact that we don’t agree with each other. We are open about our differences. She criticises me when she wants to. And, despite all this, people know we are with each other for keepsakes. It is never a pretence or show. We are what we are in real and reel. Our trust, honesty and belief for each other makes us a power couple.” He added, “I am incomplete without her.”

The couple are parents to actor Shriya Pilgaonkar who is known for her work in shows like Mirzapur, Guilty Minds and The Broken News among others.