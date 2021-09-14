When Saat Hindustani director thought Amitabh Bachchan had run away from home, called his father to check

Monday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 began with the rollover contestant Sanchali Chakraborty, a paediatrician, from Kolkata. She crossed the first ‘padhaav’ with the help of just one lifeline and earned Rs 3.2 lakh. But she got stuck on the 11th question worth Rs 6.4 lakh and could answer it only with the help of two lifelines.

Sanchali was asked a mythological question for Rs 6,40,000. Since she had no clue about it, she used the Flip the Question lifeline and was asked a question from the ‘Entertainment’ field as she picked it up as her favourite. Interestingly, the question that appeared next was related to the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan.

The question was, “Who was the producer, director and story writer of the 1969 film Saat Hindustani?” Options were: Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, Chetan Anand and Kamal Amrohi. Sanchali knew that it was Bollywood’s megastar Bachchan’s debut movie but had no clue who was the film’s producer, director and story writer.

Sanchali Chakraborty was asked about Amitabh Bachchan’s debut film Saat Hindustani. (Photo: SonyLIV) Sanchali Chakraborty was asked about Amitabh Bachchan’s debut film Saat Hindustani. (Photo: SonyLIV)

To answer the question, Sanchali used her third lifeline, ‘Ask the Expert’, with the help of which she could give the correct answer, Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. This made her win Rs 6,40,000. After the question, Big B shared an anecdote from the time when he went to audition for Saat Hindustani.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan shares story behind first photoshoot for magazine

He shared, “When I went to audition for Saat Hindustani, Khwaja Ahmad Abbas asked my name. When I told him I am Amitabh Bachchan, he asked me my father’s name and I told him it was Harivansh Rai Bachchan. On hearing my father’s name, he asked me to wait outside and called my father. He thought I have come for the audition without informing anyone in the house. So, he called my father and clarified if he knew about it.”

Amitabh Bachchan started his Bollywood journey with the 1969 film Saat Hindustani. (Express Archive Photo) Amitabh Bachchan started his Bollywood journey with the 1969 film Saat Hindustani. (Express Archive Photo)

Senior Bachchan’s father knew about his son’s passion for acting as he told Abbas he was aware of the audition. And this is how Amitabh Bachchan got his first film Saat Hindustani. Though the actor was a part of an ensemble and couldn’t gain recognition for the movie, he continued with the hard work and finally found stardom with the 1973 film Zanjeer.

Coming back to KBC 13, Sanchali Chakraborty couldn’t answer the 12th question worth Rs 12,50,000. She had a lifeline with her but she didn’t use it as she had no idea about the answer. The question that made Sanchali quit the show was, “In which year was a Nobel Prize first awarded to a woman?” Options were: 1903, 1905, 1910, 1911.

Sanchali couldn’t recall the answer, so she decided to quit the show and take home Rs 6,40,000. Upon quitting, she guessed 1910 as the answer, which was incorrect. The correct answer was 1903.

The next contestant to take the hot seat was Deepti Tupe from Pune, Maharashtra. She will continue playing in Tuesday’s episode. Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony TV, from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.