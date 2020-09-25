When Ratan Tata almost crashed a plane

The next episode of Mega Icons Season 2 will feature Ratan Tata. (Photo: National Geographic/YouTube)

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, is all set to feature in the next episode of National Geographic’s Mega Icons Season 2. In a promotional clip of the episode, which will air on September 27, the industrialist details a harrowing incident that he went through as a young man.

Ratan Tata recalled an incident where an engine of the light aircraft he was flying failed.

He was on a “joyride” with three willing passengers. And then the engine went kaput.

“First the plane shook like hell, and then the engine quit,” Ratan Tata recalls. He adds, “The propeller stopped turning. You had to focus on how to get down. But my passengers were very quiet. Nobody said a word till we got down.”

He concludes, “Losing an engine in a light plane is not an issue that the plane will crash. It also depends on how high you are, gliding time and whether you can pick a place to land.”

Despite what was happening, Ratan Tata remained calm and did not let his fear overpower him. “You couldn’t get excited. “No engine! No engine!” Tata says while laughing.

According to the makers, Mega Icons Season 2 will deep dive into the life journey of India’s biggest icons like Deepika Padukone, Ratan Tata, A R Rahman and Kalpana Chawla. While the Deepika episode aired on September 20, the Ratan Tata episode will premiere on September 27 at 7 pm.

