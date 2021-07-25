When Matt LeBlanc aka Joey ate the meat trifle David Schwimmer had spit out

TV show Friends has been keeping its audience entertained for over 26 years now and while the show finished airing in 2004, the stars of the global hit series have always something new to share about the time they created history on television. Matt LeBlanc, who turns 54 on Sunday, played the lovable and goofy Joey on the show and his shenanigans with food always left the audience in splits.

In an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2018, Matt shared a story from the time when Rachel made the meat trifle in the season six episode The One Where Ross Got High. This episode had Rachel making the dessert from scratch but she accidentally mixes up two recipes and ends up with a weird tasting mess. The story that Matt ended up narrating was enough to gross out other guests on the show.

Matt shared that to film the scene, they were just given some whipped cream and bananas on the plate and there was no actual meat in it, unlike what the script suggested. When the scene started rolling, Ross (played by David Schwimmer) had a lot of food on his plate and he had to gulp it all at once. David started laughing midway and the scene had to be cut. “He kinda spits it back on his plate. I’m sitting next to him and I’m looking the other way. I didn’t see him spit it back on the plate. So I take his plate and say ‘Give it to me’ and scrape some off on my plate,” Matt shared.

LeBlanc then went on to share that in the next take, he just casually started eating what he had scraped off and no one said a word when it was actually the same cream and bananas that David had earlier spit out. Matt said that he did not realise what he had eaten until the wrap party when they were watching the bloopers and when he learnt about the same, his face just dropped.

The gross story left the audience in splits but it will surely change the way you watch this episode again.