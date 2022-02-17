When Madhuri Dixit was hit by coins while watching ‘Ek Do Teen’ incognito: ‘All the money landed on my head’

Fans of Madhuri Dixit are eagerly awaiting the release of her debut web show, The Fame Game. The series, also starring Manav Kaul and Sanjay Kapoor, will stream on Netflix from February 25. Before that, the actor along with her team joined The Kapil Sharma Show team for a fun outing. While talking about her experience working on the web show, Madhuri even revealed what it was to be a star in the 90s.

In a candid moment, Kapil Sharma told Madhuri Dixit he watched Hum Aapke Hai Koun in a theatre in Amritsar, a year after it got released. He shared how he thoroughly enjoyed the experience given the ambience in the cinema hall. The comedian added that mirchi lights were put across the big screen, and every time a song played, they would light up, adding more to the vibe.

Touched by the information, the “Dhak Dhak” girl went on to say that those days were different and ‘ab wo mahaul nahi raha’ (it’s not the same any more). She further revealed how actors would earlier go and watch their films in disguise to to avoid being spotted. Recalling her time while watching Tezaab, the actor shared a heartwarming story of how coins were thrown hen wher song, “Ek Do Teen” played on the 70mm screen. And given she was sitting in the front row, most fell on her head.

Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show: Madhuri Dixit says she is reminded of Dr Nene every time someone flirts with her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

“Everyone was telling me how popular my song ‘Ek Do Teen’ had become and how much fun it was to watch it on the big screen in the theatre. So I decided that I will also go and watch it. I went to Chandan Cinema which is a single-screen theatre. I wanted to personally experience how the crowd reacts. We went inside and sat and I was in a burqa. I was waiting for ‘Ek Do Teen’ and as the song started, we were sitting in the front row seats and people behind us were throwing coins towards the screen. All of that money was actually landing on our heads,” she stated.

She also spoke about how she was so used to signing autographs, she once signed a food bill. Madhuri Dixit shared that she was in a restaurant, and someone gave her a paper and pen. Not realising it was the bill, she signed ‘Love Madhuri’ on it, and was later left embarrassed.

The particular episode will air this Sunday, 9:30 pm on Sony TV.