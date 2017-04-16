When Kapil Sharma was trolled on his own show as Sonakshi Sinha makes the debate healthy

Sonakshi Sinha on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Noor. Sonakshi Sinha on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Noor.

Sonakshi Sinha has often spoken about body shaming and how one should be confident in their own skin. However, seems like people do not really get what she said as even on the Kapil Sharma show, the actor had to tackle one of her fans trying to shame his girlfriend for being overweight. When the fan went on and on about how his girlfriend is a bit more on ‘healthy’ side as compared to him, Sonakshi trolled him on the national television without a second thought. However, soon she forgave him as he apologised to his girlfriend by singing a romantic song for her.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, the actor spoke about how for her size of the body never really mattered. She said, “I have never believed that you have to be a certain size to feel good about yourself, you just need to feel confident, to feel good about yourself… It’s important to be healthy.” Sonakshi who was present on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming film Noor came along with her on-screen best friend, Shibani Dandekar. The singer trolled Kapil for not knowing Marathi despite being in Mumbai for so many years. The comedian, for once, had no idea what to say.

During promotions of Noor, Sonakshi, who plays a journalist in the film, interviewed senior journalist Barkha Dutt. The video is to be out soon and we just cannot wait to know what the two have spoken about. Apart from Sonakshi, the film stars Kanan Gill, who is making his debut with Noor.

Directed by Sunhill Sippy, Noor is an adaptation of Saba Imtiaz’s Novel, You’re Killing Me Karachi, which is scheduled for April 21 release.

