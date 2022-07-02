Here’s what happened when Kapil Sharma spoke ‘too much English’ in Canada. Watch hilarious video

Comedian Kapil Sharma is having a great time abroad as he is on a USA-Canada tour with his team including actors Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, and a few others. Kapil is making sure to keep his fans entertained through social media where he has been regularly sharing updates from his international tour.

On Saturday, Kapil posted a funny video where he is trying to speak in English but mixes it up with Punjabi. He starts by speaking in Punjabi and informs his fans that he has decided to go out on a tour of Canada in an open jeep. “Today is Canada day, so we thought let’s go out in the open jeep,” he says in the video.

He moves closer to his jeep and says, “I will show you what happened..It’s raining and our jeep is smashed.” Another person, who sounds like Kapil’s friend Chandan Prabhakar says, “Itni baarish ho rahi hai aur ye banda open jeep khuli chodh kar…(It’s raining so much, and this man left the open jeep open).” On hearing this, Kapil makes fun of him by saying, “Open jeep open hi hoti hai bro..tainu angrezi nahi aati bro (Open jeep is open only, you don’t know English bro).” Kapil’s comment makes everyone around him break into laughter.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Too much English in #toronto #canada 🇨🇦 #kslive #kslive2022 #happycanadaday🇨🇦 ps:- watch till the end 😂.”

As Kapil posted the video on Instagram, his friends and colleagues couldn’t stop themselves from laughing. Mika Singh, Bharti Singh and Tiger Shroff left laughing emojis on the video. Actor Parmeet Sethi joked, “Itni angreji bolega toh Canada waale rakh lenge tujhe apne paas. 😂😂😂 (If you will speak so much English, Canadians will keep you there only).” Vindu Dara Singh commented, “🤣🤣🤣🤣 Canadian weather is laughing too.”

Kapil had shared a couple of photos of himself on social media on Friday. He captioned them, “Hello friends 🤗 juice pee lo 🤓.”

While Kapil Sharma is on an international tour, his show The Kapil Sharma Show is temporarily off air.