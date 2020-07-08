When Kapil Sharma and Neha Kakkar were ‘kids’

Kapil Sharma shared a throwback photo with Neha Kakkar. Kapil Sharma shared a throwback photo with Neha Kakkar.

Kapil Sharma might be away from television screens due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the comedian has been keeping his fans engaged through social media. Recently, he posted a throwback photo also featuring singer Neha Kakkar, and it is a real blast from the past.

The photo seems to be of Kapil and Neha’s early days in the entertainment industry. In the picture, the comedian sits innocently beside the singer who as always is sporting her infectious smile.

Sharing the photo, Kapil Sharma wrote on Instagram, “Identify the kids 🙈 #throwback.”

Both Kapil and Neha started their journey on television almost at the same time. While she auditioned for Indian Idol in 2006, Kapil tried his luck on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. After winning the hearts of reality show audiences, Kapil and Neha went to become huge sensations in their respective fields.

