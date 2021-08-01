When Jason Momoa revealed his financial struggles after Game of Thrones: ‘We were starving, I couldn’t get work’

Jason Momoa celebrates his birthday today. He turns 42. The Hawaii-born actor has become a huge star thanks to his performances in popular franchises like HBO’s fantasy series Game of Thrones and DC superhero film Aquaman.

But it was not always so. Even after he had been in GoT, the actor’s financial status did not improve that much, though he did become very popular.

One would think being a part of something like GoT would be extremely profitable, but he had exited the show before the end of season 1 and by that time, GoT had not become the phenomenon it later became.

While speaking to In Style for a November 2020 profile, Jason revealed, “I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones. I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

Momoa played the role of Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, the fierce, strong leader of a huge group of tribal warriors, who married Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen, one of the lead characters of the show. Although his time in the show was short-lived, his performance was praised and he became a known name throughout the world.

After his struggles, Momoa was cast in DC’s big superhero teamup movie Justice League. But it was his solo film, James Wan’s Aquaman, that catapulted him to great heights of fame. He will reprise the role of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry in a sequel titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will release on December 16, 2022.