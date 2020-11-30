When Jasmin Bhasin took an extreme step after being rejected at multiple auditions

Jasmin Bhasin will talk about how her confidence took a hit after facing rejections at auditions. (Photo: Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram)

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to be an emotional affair. It will also be a shocker for the audience as they will get to know the secrets of their favourite contestants.

After Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan‘s revelations, popular television actor Jasmin Bhasin will share that she had to face a lot of rejection when she started her career. She would audition day and night, but she faced rejection everywhere. Frustrated and dejected, she started feeling that she may not be suited for this profession. After losing her self confidence, Bhasin took an extreme step, and tried to self-harm. The actor will share that while she has overcome that phase, her past continues to haunt her.

These big confessions will be part of the next immunity task, wherein one among the housemates will be safe from eviction. As already reported by us, there will be a mid-week eviction on Tuesday, which will end one contestant’s journey in Bigg Boss 14.

