When Hema Malini was shocked as Rajesh Khanna started jumping on bike during Zindagi Ek Safar

Actor and dancer Hema Malini revealed that the picturisation of the popular song ‘Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana’ shocked her. The classic track is from the film Andaz, and features Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini on a motorbike. In a recent episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4, she spoke about the song, and how after initial concerns, everything fell into place.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Hema Malini who was a guest on the musical-reality show, said that she was worried whether Rajesh Khanna knew how to ride the bike or not. “One day director Ramesh Sippy ji informed us that the whole song will be picturised on a motorbike. I was a little shocked and wondered what do we do? The first time I sat behind Rajesh Khanna ji on the bike, I asked whether he knew how to ride or not?”

She added, “After that, as soon as the song played, he started jumping and all! The only thing he didn’t do was stand on the bike, but this is what he was asked to do, and finally he did that exceptionally well.”

For the show, Hema Malini will recreate husband Dharmendra’s famous steps from Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Shilpa Shetty, who is the judge on the show, will join her as well. Hema Malini took to Instagram and shared a post of the duo dancing together. In the video, an overwhelmed Shilpa touches Hema Malini’s feet after their dance.

She captioned her post, “Dharam Ji ke steps karne ka maza hi kuch aur hai! Enjoyed every moment of this performance with @theshilpashetty ! Iss weekend, mein aa rahi hu inn super talented aur super cute #SuperDancers se milne aur dher saare maze karne!”