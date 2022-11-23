Amitabh Bachchan recalls staying up late as father Harivansh Rai Bachchan toiled for extra income, how roles reversed when he became a star

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting the 14th season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, often narrates anecdotes from his personal and professional life for the audience and contestants. In the latest episode of the show, the actor recalled how his father, the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, ended up asking him the same question that he, Amitabh, used to ask him as a child.

“Uss zamane mein ek baar me teen-teen filmon mein kaam karte the, teen shift hota tha aur samay kam milta tha. Toh ek cheez reh gayi, bachchon ko badhte hue nahi dekh paaye (When I was younger, I had to often work in three films at once, and that meant I was doing three shifts a day. My only regret about those days is that as a result of that, I was unable to spend more time with my children),” the actor lamented.

Later, Amitabh also recalled a story abount his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and the value of money: “Babuji hamare, unki tanha 300-400 hoti thi, usme ghar chalana padta tha. Kavi sammalen mein jaate the, to extra aamdani ho jati thi, wo wapas aate the der raat toh main jagah rehta tha, main 2-3 baje darwaaza kholne ke liye rehta tha, aur main kehta tha ‘kya hai ye, itni der raat, kitni mehnat karenge,’ bole paisa badi mushkil se milta hai, aur wo humein baat yaad thi. Aur jab hamari 3 shift hone lagi, hum jab raat ko 3-4 baje aate the toh babuji darwaaza kholte the. Babuji ne bola ‘kya kar rahe ho, itni mehnat kyu kar rahe ho’, toh humne kaha ‘paisa badi mushkil se milta hai (My father used to earn only Rs 300-400 a month in those days, and one had to run the household on that amount alone. So, for some extra cash, my father would frequently go to these gatherings of poets, and he would return very late at night, but I would be awake to open the door and to ask him why he works so hard. I remember him telling me that money is very hard to come by. Years later, as a young man, when I had to work multiple shifts in a day, I would return late at night, and my father would be up to open the door, and he would ask the same question to me: ‘why do you work so hard?’ I gave him the same answer, ‘Money is very difficult to come by’).”

As soon as Big B gave this answer, the audience erupted in applause.

Besides KBC, the actor has Project K and The Intern’s Hindi remake to look forward to. Amitabh was last seen in director Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.