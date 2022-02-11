When Friends star Jennifer Aniston called Brad Pitt her favourite guest star on the show: ‘Mr Pitt was wonderful’

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has had many memorable moments on the beloved American TV show. The sitcom, despite not ageing that well, still finds itself at the top of the heap, as far as popular culture is concerned. Apart from its six lead stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc and Matthew Perry — Friends featured cameos from several guest stars over the years, including a special appearance from Aniston’s then-husband and Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Aniston along with Kudrow and Cox were asked to name their favourite guest stars. While in the middle of naming names, Aniston added, “And Mr Pitt was wonderful,” to which Kudrow responded with “He was fantastic.” Aniston and Pitt split after five years of marriage in 2005. Meanwhile, a few years ago, Pitt had recalled shooting for his Emmy-nominated cameo in the series and told Access Hollywood that he had “flubbed” his first line.

“I remember it. It was a great cast, man. But I flubbed my first line. We had to stop and start again,” the actor was quoted as saying. In the famed cameo, Pitt played Will Colbert, who had a bone to pick with Rachel Green from the time when they were in high school together. The episode was well-received by the fans as the audience found it was funny to see the two stars as rivals when they were actually partners in real life at the time.

In a Vanity Fair interview in 2005, Jennifer Aniston had said of her split with Brad Pitt that there are “different stages of grief” that she’s been experiencing. “It’s sad, something coming to an end. It cracks you open, in a way—cracks you open to feeling. When you try to avoid the pain, it creates greater pain. I’m a human being, having a human experience in front of the world. I wish it weren’t in front of the world. I try really hard to rise above it.”

As of today, the pair is supposed to be good friends, and even had a much publicised reunion at the SAG awards backstage.