When Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran recreated Monica and Ross’ ‘The Routine’. Watch

A special reunion episode of the iconic sitcom, titled simply Friends: Reunion or The One Where They Get Back Together, was released on HBO Max (ZEE5 in India) in May, 2021.

The unscripted special episode, directed by Ben Winston, brought back the main cast of the show, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

The episode was a trip down nostalgia lane, and successfully capitalised on the enduring popularity of the show Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, Friends aired from 1994 to 2004.

The best part of the episode was the re-enactment of some of the most memorable scenes from the show. But several fans felt it was missing something: the Ross and Monica’s ‘Routine’, a hilariously cute dance performance. It was performed in the the episode The One With The Routine in the show. Monica (Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer) performed the weird yet fun looking dance. For this scene alone, the episode became one of the show’s most popular.

But to satiate the fans, Cox teamed up with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who turns 31 today, after the reunion. Cox shared the video in which she and Sheeran are redoing the steps. Cox wrote in the caption, “Just some routine dancing with a friend… @teddysphotos #ReRoutine.”

Director Ben Winstow revealed to The Hollywood Reporter why ‘The Routine’ was not a part of the special episode. He said, “I did say, ‘Would you ever consider doing The Routine?’ And both (Cox and Schwimmer) were like, ‘Oh, please don’t make us do that.’ There were certain things I really cared for, like the table read or the quiz. I also couldn’t work out where it would have worked. I’m not sure it would have landed 20 years later. But it was definitely on my list of ideas that I pitched.”

Friends: Reunion was received extremely well by the fans, who were taken by surprise by the overall emotional impact. Apart from the show’s stars, the episode was hosted by James Corden and also included celebrity guests like David Beckham, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, and BTS, among others.