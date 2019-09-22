When Bryan Cranston’s prank ‘devasted’ Aaron Paul during Breaking Bad filming

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, who will star in a spinoff movie titled El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, says during the show’s run, he was subject to a prank. The unlikely prankster was Bryan Cranston himself, who played the main role of Walter White.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Paul revealed that Bryan repeatedly fooled him into thinking that his character was being killed off on the show. That is so on brand for the villainous Heisenberg.

Aaron said, ““I thought I was signing onto like a full series. And then, at least through like the next season, season and a half, anytime I picked up a script, [I thought], ’This is the time,’” Paul told THR. “[Cranston] didn’t help the situation, that b******! He would say, ‘Hey, did you read the next script?’ And I go, ‘Nah, did you get it?’ And he’s like, ‘Oh.’ And he would just give me this big hug.

Paul added, “I’d go, ‘What?’ He’s like, ‘Hey man, it had to end sometime, but at least you go out, like, guns blazing,’ something like that. And I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ [He says] ‘Just read it and call me, if you want to talk.’ And then he would walk off!”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie brings back Vince Gilligan, the show’s creator, as the director. He has also penned the script. The film will continue the story of Jesse Pinkman after the events of Breaking Bad finale.

Skinny Pete and Badger, Jesse’s friends and partners in crime, will also be back.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will release on October 11, 2019 on Netflix and in select theatres.