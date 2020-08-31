When Bear Grylls surprised Akshay Kumar with ‘elephant poop tea’, watch video

Akshay Kumar will talk about Bharat Ke Veer on Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will soon feature in a special episode of Into the Wilds with Bear Grylls. On Monday, Khiladi Kumar shared a promo of the episode, which has got his fans already excited.

In the video, we see Bear Grylls introducing Kumar as someone known for his action movies. The actor, on his part, shares that while he is a reel star, it’s Grylls who is the real star. The duo is even seen performing a couple of stunts in the jungle. Sharing quite a warm camaraderie, Kumar and Grylls also share a cup of ‘elephant poop tea’. Akshay Kumar also tells Grylls that he will remember this adventure for the rest of his life.

Sharing the video of the upcoming episode, the Sooryavanshi actor wrote, “I knew there would be stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @beargrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea 💩 What a day! 🐊😂 @discoverychannelin @discoveryplusindia.”

Talking about The Into the Wild with Bear Grylls, Akshay Kumar in a statement said, “I have always admired Bear Grylls for his energy, passion and what he has stood for all these years. It was a humbling experience being with him in the wild as he went about unfolding one challenge after another. It is different out there, as compared to movie sets, as there is no back-up – that sense of realism is very overpowering. Bear is a knowledge reservoir – and he dipped well into his knowledge of surviving in the wild, and shared interesting and new techniques with me.”

On the show, the actor will promote Bharat Ke Veer, a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India on behalf of members of the Indian paramilitary forces. Sharing that he will use all opportunities to help promote it, Kumar added that he found it really interesting ‘how nicely the purpose was incorporated in an entertaining, survival and adventure led show’.

Earlier, a source shared with indianexpress.com that the episode was shot in January in Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve. Before Akshay Kumar, superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also featured in episodes of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.

The Into the Wild with Bear Grylls episode featuring Akshay Kumar will air on September 11 at 8 pm on the Discovery+ app, and on Discovery channel on September 14. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali and English.

