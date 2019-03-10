Here’s when and where you can watch Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 finale

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 winner will be announced on Sunday evening in a grand finale episode. The reality and stunt television show’s ninth season first aired on January 5 earlier this year.

The show is hosted by Bollywood filmmaker and producer Rohit Shetty. For the first time in the show’s history, the finale episode will be happening live. Colors’ official Twitter handle posted a teaser for the episode, and wrote, “The Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 Grand Finale will be happening LIVE! Witness a plethora of entertainment as thrill and adventure come together, tomorrow at 9 PM. #KKK9 #JigarPeTrigger.”

Akshay Kumar will join the contestants in the finale to promote his upcoming film Kesari. He posted a promotional photo on Twitter with the caption, “It’s a flaming week for #Kesari 🔥Warming up with #RohitShetty for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Watch this space!! P.S. Don’t tell my Wife 😜.”

One of the five finalists — Bharti Singh, Punit Pathak, Aditya Narayan, Riddhima Pandit and Aly Goni — will be crowned the winner.

Are you wondering when and where you can watch this show?

We are here to help. The show will be broadcast on Colors, of course, at 9 pm.

But if you are travelling or do not have access to television, you can catch the show from the comfort of your mobile phone. Operators like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have their own apps that allow you to watch live television on the go using your data connection or Wi-Fi, if available.

If you miss the episode, you can catch the episode on Voot, the streaming service of Viacom 18.