Indian Idol 12 finale: When and where to watch ‘The Greatest Grand Finale Ever’

Indian Idol 12 is all set to witness the greatest finale ever as it kicks on a 12-hour musical extravaganza. Titled ‘The Greatest Grand Finale Ever’, the show’s finale will air from noon till midnight on August 15. The singing-reality show is currently being judged by Sonu Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik.

When is the Indian Idol 12 finale?

Indian Idol 12 finale will air on August 15, Sunday.

Where to watch Indian Idol 12?

Television viewers can watch the finale of the singing reality show on Sony TV. For those who don’t have access to television, don’t worry! The 12-hour extravaganza will be available LIVE on Sony’s app SonyLIV and the viewers can watch the music festival on the app.

What time does the Indian Idol 12 finale start?

Indian Idol 12 is hosting one of the biggest finales ever as the show rolls out the carpet for a 12-hour music festival. The finale will start airing at 12 noon and will go on until 12 midnight. One can be assured that the 12 hours of the show will be packed with performances.

Director Neeraj Sharma, speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, spoke about ‘big plans’ for the finale, he said, “If there was no pandemic, we would have hosted the finale in a big stadium, and we are confident it would have been a sold-out show. This season has been loved so much and given it’s the last episode, we wanted to do something really special, and thus the 12-hour episode came in place.”

While the semi-finale episode of the show saw the presence of Karan Johar, in the finale episode, the contestants and the audience will meet the cast of Shershaah. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will grace the show. The actors will be seen lending their support and cheer for the TOP 6 finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya at the finale.

“It is amazing that the Indian Idol Season 12 finale is 12-hour long. Not just me but my entire family including my mother and grandmother are fans of this show and they are very excited for the finale episode. I would like to wish everyone lots of luck and love,” Sidharth Malhotra had earlier said in a statement.

Kiara Advani wished them all the very best and said, “Indian Idol has been a part of every home for so many years. And this finale is special because it falls on Independence Day. The contestants have come this far, and I wish them all the best. They are all winners and hopefully soon they will be singing for our movies and our songs.”

Aditya Narayan along with judges Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar will also be seen interacting with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and celebrate the Greatest Finale Ever with much fanfare on August 15.