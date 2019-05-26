Bigg Boss Marathi 2: When and where to watch the reality show

The season 2 of Bigg Boss Marathi is almost here. The Marathi version of uber popular Bigg Boss (the original Hindi version) is hosted by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar who returns for season 2.

Unlike the first season, which was shot in Lonavala, the second season is shot in Goregaon Film City.

Mahesh Manjrekar spoke to indianexpress.com about hosting the show. He said, “Bigg Boss came when I was least expecting it. I remember I got a call from Salman (Khan) at 1:30 am one day. He told me ‘Bhau (as Salman fondly calls him), you host Bigg Boss Marathi, you would be the best choice for it’. I was in sleep and didn’t even understand what he was saying. And then a couple of months later, Colors Marathi called me asking if I would be interested.”

He added, “I hadn’t even seen one episode of the show, and always wondered what did people like in the show. But I realised it was so much fun and quite interesting. I didn’t watch Salman’s work as it would have been tempting to try and be like him. And I wanted to be me, and I think it has worked out well.”

Wondering when and where to catch the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 premiere episode?

It will premiere live on Colors Marathi channel at 7 pm this evening. After today, it will air every night at 9:30 pm.

In case you do not have access to television or are travelling, there is Viacom 18’s streaming service Voot and Jio TV.