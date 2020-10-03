Bigg Boss 14: When and where to watch Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss Season 14: Here is how you can watch Bigg Boss 14.

The 14th season of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss premieres tonight. This year, the theme of the show is ‘Ab Paltega Scene, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab’. A bunch of celebrities will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house for over a hundred days.

The contestants who are said to be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house include Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Gia Manek, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol.

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss 14? We are here to help.

Bigg Boss 14 premiere episode will be broadcast at 9 pm on Colors. In case you are on the move or do not have access to a TV, you can watch the channel on mobile applications provided by network operators like Jio and Airtel.

If that is also not the option for you, you can watch it on Viacom 18’s streaming service Voot Select.

After its premiere, Bigg Boss 14 will air every Monday to Friday on Colors at 10.30 pm and at 9 pm on weekends. The 24/7 live feed from the house will stream on Voot Select. Also, the fans of the show who wish to watch it before it airs on TV, they can subscribe to Voot Select.

This is the eleventh year of Salman Khan’s association with the popular show. Before him, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi had hosted the reality show.

Talking about the show, host Salman said in a statement, “As we get used to the new way of life, I am glad to be back with Bigg Boss. A big property like Bigg Boss not only promises non-stop entertainment but also provides job opportunities to hundreds of people – both much needed in the current scenario. While this year we fight together the unprecedented times, we hope to bring some excitement in a rather stressful life. So, don’t leave your homes, sit back and gear up to go on a dhamakedaar journey of action and drama with Bigg Boss.”

