Bigg Boss 13 launch episode: When and where to watch Salman Khan show

The 13th season of reality game show hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss kicks off tonight. The launch episode is titled ‘First Day First Show’. Fourteen contestants will fight to stay in the Bigg Boss house over 105 days.

This time around, only celebrities will participate in Bigg Boss. According to sources, Koena Mitra, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Abu Malik, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Siddharth Dey, Shefali Bagga and Asim Riaz will participate in the latest season of Bigg Boss.

Wondering when and where to watch the launch episode of Bigg Boss 13? We are here to help.

The episode will be broadcast at 9 pm on Colors. In case you are on the move or do not have access to a TV, you can watch the channel on mobile applications provided by network operators like Jio and Airtel.

If that is also not an option, you can watch the episode on Viacom 18’s streaming service Voot. But the episodes are uploaded on Voot only after they have first aired on Colors.

This will be Salman Khan’s tenth year as the host of Bigg Boss. Before him Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi had presided over the reality show.

When Indianexpress.com asked Salman whether he expected to last so long on Bigg Boss, he said, “Frankly no. Every year I feel like moving on. It’s been so long. It’s my tenth year. It’s been a damn good journey. But a couple of contestants sometimes mess things up. More than anything, the sad part is that they mess up their lives. Every time we think that we are pushing it too much or it’s not going to work, the next season happens again. The format has worked for Colors and all of us or else it wouldn’t have been still around.”