When Amitabh Bachchan’s picture inspired Akshay Kumar to become an actor

Sooryavanshi actors Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty are all set to grace Friday’s Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Katrina and Akshay will be sitting on the hot seat, with the winning amount being donated to Bharat Ke Veer, a government website that aids the families of bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

On the show, Akshay will share how he started his journey to enter Bollywood. The Khiladi actor will reveal how he first started modelling, which changed how he perceived earning money, and how his modelling stint encouraged him to go ahead and enter the world of films as an actor.

The actor will also open up about how he was a salesman at a kundan jewellery store in Delhi before he entered showbiz. He will share that he used to work in a restaurant and set tables for people who came to eat there. Akshay Kumar will further make Amitabh Bachchan emotional when he reveals that he had pasted four pictures on the wall of the restaurant to gain inspiration in life, and one of those four pictures was of Big B.

Rohit Shetty, meanwhile, will share how he was touched by the heartwarming blog post that Amitabh Bachchan wrote about Rohit Shetty’s mother Ratna Shetty. The filmmaker will request Amitabh to sign a copy of his blog post so that he can keep it as a souvenir.

After the exchange of memories on KBC, Akshay will dance on Big B’s iconic song “Saara Zamana” from Yaarana. Yet another highlight of the Sooryavanshi special episode will be Katrina and Amitabh dancing on “Tip Tip Barsa Paani”. Not only that, Katrina will mouth Amitabh Bachchan’s popular dialogue from Agneepath.

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Shaandaar Shukravaar episode will air tonight at 9:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.